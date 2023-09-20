Asia Morning Bites

The Fed meeting did cause the USD to rally against the EUR, but it had been weakening in the run-up to the meeting, and the swing downwards has only taken it slightly stronger than it was this time yesterday, at 1.0652. That picture also holds for the AUD, which is only slightly lower than yesterday. The GBP is more meaningfully weaker at 1.2329 following some lower-than-expected inflation figures yesterday, which have cast doubt on thoughts of a further Bank of England rate hike at their meeting today. See this from James Smith for more on the BoE meeting. The JPY is also weaker at 148.30, shrugging off yesterday's verbal interventions. Other Asian FX mostly saw small losses against the USD yesterday. The CNY actually made some slight gains – with investors perhaps anticipating some pushback from the PBoC after the FOMC's hawkish pause.

G-7 macro: With the exception of the FOMC meeting, which we noted above, there wasn't much else going on in macro-land yesterday. Today, is also relatively quiet. We do have the Bank of England meeting, where a pause is looking more likely than it did after a slight undershoot to the August inflation numbers. We also have weekly jobless claims figures from the US, 2Q23current account data andexisting home sales for August. There isn't much else going on.

Indonesia: Bank Indonesia (BI) meets later today to decide on policy. We expect BI to keep rates unchanged at 5.75% with Governor Warjiyo looking to support the IDR. The pause may also be justified by the sharp uptick in food inflation in August. We expect BI to be on hold for the rest of the year unless the Fed decides to hike again before the end of 2023.