September 1 – October 15, 2023

Maxwell Stevens solo exhibition, Last Days of Summer, on display at Gallery wentyeight through October 15th is aptly titled as we transition from hot, humid summer days into theolness of fall. The larger than life oil paintings invite viewers into scenes of happy beachgoers sunning themselves on thend, laughing with friends and gazing out into the ocean. Stevens' masterly painted imagese abination of realism and abstraction to create voyeuristic vistas of public yet private displays broken up by expressive sweeping gestures. His portrayal of blue skies and crowds of people are rendered so that one can almost hear the waves crashing on the shore, the birds flying overhead and feel the warmth of the sun bouncing off thend. The audience can't help but be transported through these idyllic seaside renderings.

Maxwell Stevens, Beach Girls, (2022).



Maxwell Stevens, Beach Girls (Friends), (2022).



Stevens'e of abstract, gestural marks break the 4th wall between the painting and the viewer, adding a fantastical and dream-like quality that forces the viewer to rgnize the artificiality of the environment.

As you make your way through the exhibition these expressive markings follow you from painting to painting as if a spectral guide is leading you along.

This untethered essence changes shape and meaning within the works, acting as a playful reminder of the elements hovering above or around the beachgoers in some works anded as a means to reveal andnceal in others.



The moments where these strokes and drips of paint directly interact with the figures, as seen in Beach Girls, are what really separates the viewer from the environs Stevens has created, reminding them of their place in the gallery. In Wading Nude a figure emerges from the sea surrounded by splashes of oil paint obscuring them, t missing the areas one would expect to bevered up. Soft Fo Beach Scene (4th of July) simulates that hazy waking up from a nap feeling where the warmth envelopes you as youe back tonsciness.

Maxwell Stevens, Wading Nude, (2022-2023).



Maxwell Stevens, Soft Fo Beach Scene (4th of July), (2022).



Stevens embraces art historical references in his works, adding to the familiarity of the scenes before you. Bikini Girl, a larger than life idol, mimics classical poses recalling both Donotello and Miclangelo's David. Beach Scene, In Repose references elements of leisurelypositions of groups of friends and family, their fashions reflecting the times, such as in Renoir's Luncheon of the Boating Party andSeurat's A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. Rendering a modern lens to these long-established tropes, this series evokes the univelnnection to timeless portrayals of human relationships in public spaces.

Maxwell Stevens, Bikini Girl, (2022).



Maxwell Stevens, Beach Scene, In Repose, (2022).



Through hise of vibrantlors, Stevens creates jubilant scenes with an emphasis on light and shadows to evoke mood. As you make your way to the back of the space Stevens' works shift to a sense of reflection andntemplation. In Last Days of Summer 1, 2 and 3, Stevens' palette is muted leaving his figures in shadow, alluding to the setting sun and shortening of days. His scattered bhstrokes begin to elicit a retreat as one would see a“V” of birds flying south for the winter. The cloudy skies and few remaining beach dwellers leave the viewer feelingoled off after the previ influx of sun and crowds.

Maxwell Stevens, Last Days of Summer 3, (2023).



Maxwell Stevens, Last Days of Summer 1, (2023).



The exhibition closes out with Emerald Waters, somewhat of a standalone piece, a portrait where the chaotic energy captured in the above-mentioned works slips into more of a sense of serenity. The blurred ocean background blends in with the gestural marks framing the figure's pensive gaze. She seems to be alone, there is no one else in sight, as the atmosphere swarms around her solitary thoughts.

Maxwell Stevens, Emerald Waters (2023).



In“Last Days of Summer”, Maxwell Stevenstakes the viewer on a perceptual journey presenting moments that are not exactly one's own but feel familiar.

With some figures crisp and clear in the foreground and others dppearing in the distance, Stevens generates a simulated fo.

It's as if the images are actually a mirage or a memory- a rgnizable setion not exactly real but leaving behind a lasting impression of summer.



