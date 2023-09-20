Nepal Eyes Progressive And Prosper Future

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) It is my great honour and privilege to extend warm felicitations and hearty congratulations to every member of Nepali community currently residing in Qatar as well as to all Nepali people, both at home and abroad, on the happy occasion of Nepal's National Day and Ninth Constitution Day.
Nepal has been celebrating September 20 as the Constitution Day as National Day since 2016 to mark the historic promulgation of the Constitution of Nepal on September 20, 2015 by directly elected Constituent Assembly. This constitution has adopted a federal republic system that includes three tiers of government and has embraced the values of multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-religious, and multi-cultural society. Essential features of democracy, inclusion and social justice have been enshrined in it. While this constitution has settled varipolitical aspirations of Nepalis ranging from democracy, inclusion and equal participation in the governance of the country, it has paved the way for achieving peace, progress and prosperity for the country.
As envisioned in the constitution, the first and second ever elections of the federation, province and the local levels of government were held in 2017 and 2022, respectively.
Over these times, Nepal has made tremendachievements in terms of participation of women, youth, and different disadvantaged groups in politics and other spheres of national life. The government has been focusing for making laws and bi-laws to strengthen the governing system for justice of people as well as development.
Nepal is now aiming forward to achieve economic growth and development, a long-cherished aspiration of all the Nepalis. Nepal is scheduled to graduate from the staof Least Developed Country category in 2026 and aspires to become a middle-income country by 2030. Similarly, the country has internalised all sustainable development goals in its national plans and programmes while committing to reach net-zero carbon emission by 2045.
Nepal is endowed with rich natural and human resources. Nepal boasts of different flora and fauna as well as varieties of landscapes ranging from fertile plains in the south to the highest mountain of the world in the north. The topography ranging from 60 metres to 8,848.86 metres harbours abundant natural resources. On the occasion, I would like to invite for visiting naturally beautiful country Nepal.
This is where the sustainable investment on infrastructure and economic growth becomes critical. Nepal is looking for investment in infrastructure that generates employment to its people, fosters economic growth, and contributes to promoting resilient, inclusive and sustainable economy.
Infrastructure development, agriculture, tourism and human resource development are key areas for investments, both domestic and foreign. While the government is promoting domestic investment, there is a huge gap of investment for desired growth. Hence, Nepal looks forward to receiving investment from abroad including from Qatar.
Nepal's rich natural and human resources, its location between two giant economies India and China, a growing domestic consumption market of nearly 30mn people as well as structural and procedural reforms make Nepal a perfect destination for foreign investments. Investment in tourism, infrastructure, health and education could be mutually beneficial to both our countries.
Nepal and Qatar have continued to maintain friendly and cordial relations over the past 46 years.
A large section of Nepali community residing in Qatar over the years has been a strong linkage between our two countries. We are thankful to the Government of Qatar and relevant agencies for taking care of Nepali migrants during the outbreak of the pandemic by providing necessary treatment measures as well as vaccination. We also appreciate the latest series of labour reforms introduced and implemented by the Government of of Qatar and look forward to collaborate on further measures in this area. We hope that Nepal and Qatar will create and construct a history as development partner in further years. We are looking possibilities for both countries' need and support to address the global opportunity and challenge.
Nepal's natural beauty and hospitable nature of its society could be a linkage for further promoting two-way people-to-people relations between our two countries. I believe recent visits to Nepal by popular Qatari adventurers, including Sheikha Asma al-Thani and Fahad Bader and their success in scaling world's top mountains located in Nepal will inspire more Qataris and members of other nationalities to visit Nepal during their holidays.
Nepal's mountainlandscape, snowy mountains, lush green plains, panoramic valleys and gurgling rivers offer variadventuractivities. Mountain climbing, trekking, paragliding, rafting, mountain flights, sky-diving, bungee jumping, canyoning, jungle safari, bird watching comprise some of them. Nepal is only a single flight away from Qatar.
Finally, we commend the tremendprogress and prosperity Qatar has been achieving in recent times. Qatar's role in supporting regional and global issues of humanitarian concern and conflict management has gained appreciation from the wider community of nations.
Since my assumption of duties as ambassador of Nepal to Qatar for over one year, I was highly impressed by Qatar's spectacular hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a first for the Arab world. I would like to congratulate His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the magnificent hosting of the premier global event. On our part, we pride ourselves on having contributed towards its success and thank the Government of Qatar for the opportunity.
I would like to conclude by wishing all the Nepalis, at home and abroad, a peaceful, prosperand progressive year ahead.
