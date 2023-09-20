Tabuk Pharmaceuticals and King Saud University collaborate for a brighter future

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharmaceutical company in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, is delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Saud University.



The MoU was signed by Ismail Shehada, Chief Executive Officer at Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing, and Amer Alanazi, Dean of the School of Pharmacy at King Saud University.



The MoU establishes a strategic partnership between King Saud University and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals in the areas of training and employment of graduate students, aiming to provide students with the opportunity to gain the necessary experience to compete in the job market, and enhance educational, training, and research programs for members of both institutions.



This strategic partnership is aligned with the vision of both organizations to contribute to the development of the local community and the broader healthcare sector and elevate the standard of education and scientific research, addressing the developmental needs of the Kingdom and realizing its vision 2030, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of the region.



