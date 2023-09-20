Printer Tales Closing in On 400K YouTube Views

(MENAFN- Us Digital Tunes) Printer Tales was founded in 2016. However, they started their YouTube channel recently in July 2022. The YouTube channel offers easy solutions to stubborn printer error codes and problems. Right now, Printer tales YouTube channel has over 384K views, 600+ subscribers and 234 videos.



They may not have tons of subscribers as of now, but their hard work towards growth is easily visible in the number of videos they have posted in just around one year. Two hundred and thirty four videos in around four hundred days. That is just unbelievable.



These numbers tell a lot about their dedication towards their job as a printer solution provider. With the number of views growing with each day, it’s just a matter of time they reach 400K visitors on their videos.



Unlike most other printer solution providers, almost all of the Printer Tales’ videos are helpful. There’s nothing promotional. All videos focus on helping users with their daily printer issues and their instant solutions.



They have uploaded the videos brand wise. And the brands they are covering include Brother (32 Videos), Canon (35 Videos), HP (59 Videos), Epson (32 Videos), Lexmark (8 Videos), Ricoh (3 Videos), Xerox (3 Videos), Dell (2 Videos), OKI (3 Videos), and Kyocera (3 videos). These stats in the brackets tell that their main focus is on the printers of Brother, Canon, HP and Epson as they are the most popular brands among all.



Their last three videos were on Canon Maxify MB2320 Wi-Fi Setup, How to Connect Canon Selphy CP1300 Printer to WiFi, and HP OfficeJet 4500 Wireless Setup. So their recent videos are covering the setup and connection processes of individual printer models. It’s because most people face issues while setting up their printers for the first time and these videos will help complete that process without any hassle.



To conclude, we can say that Printer Tales’ YouTube channel is expected to hit 400K views by the end of Sep 2023. And going by the ever increasing number of views per day, they might cross 1 Million views by the end of this year.





