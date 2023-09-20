Huateng Pharma to Attend CPHI Barcelona 2023

(MENAFN- Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd) Huateng Pharma will be attending CPhI Worldwide, the world’s largest exhibition for global pharmaceutical ingredients, fine chemicals, and excipients in Barcelona, taking place on 24th – 26th October 2023.

You can find us at Booth 3C02, Hall 3. Huateng Pharma a world-leading supplier of PEG derivatives and CDMO for APIs and intermediates from R&D lab supply to commercial production. We provide comprehensive support for bio-pharmaceutical industry with our PEGs technology. And we also provide tailor made raw materials solution for chemical pharmaceutical industry with our state-of-the-art CDMO capabilities.

“CPHI Barcelona is one of the largest events in the pharmaceutical calendar”, said marketing director of Huateng Pharma. “We are looking forward to connecting with like-minded individuals and discussing how we can accelerate medicines development together.”

Huateng Pharma will highlight its featured product at CPHI Barcelona.

 PEG derivatives: monodispersed and polydispersed PEG derivatives used for ADCs, PROTACs, LNP drug delivery, medical devices, etc.

 Cholesterol (Plant-Derived): used not only as pharmaceutical excipients, but also as raw materials for high-end cosmetics, starting materials for the synthesis of vitamin D3, and for a variety of osteopontanol series of APIs and feed additives, etc.

 Pharmaceutical intermediates: Antidiabetic drug intermediates (canagliflozin intermediates, dapagliflozin intermediates, empagliflozin intermediates and semaglutide intermediates), antineoplastic drug intermediates (carfilzomib intermediates and palbociclib intermediates); and other API intermediates (edoxaban intermediates, fexuprazan intermediates, tafamidis intermediates, voxelotor intermediates) etc.

If you would like to meet us at CPHI, get in touch now to book a meeting. We are waiting for you at Booth 3C02, Hall 3.





MENAFN20092023006479014044ID1107110012