Huateng Pharma to Attend CPHI Barcelona 2023

Huateng Pharma will be attending CPhI Worldwide, the world's largest exhibition for global pharmaceutical ingredients, fine chemicals, and excipients in Barcelona, taking place on 24th – 26th October 2023.
You can find us at Booth 3C02, Hall 3. Huateng Pharma a world-leading supplier of PEG derivatives and CDMO for APIs and intermediates from R&D lab supply to commercial production. We provide comprehensive support for bio-pharmaceutical industry with our PEGs technology. And we also provide tailor made raw materials solution for chemical pharmaceutical industry with our state-of-the-art CDMO capabilities.
“CPHI Barcelona is one of the largest events in the pharmaceutical calendar”, said marketing director of Huateng Pharma. “We are looking forward to connecting with like-minded individuals and discussing how we can accelerate medicines development together.”
Huateng Pharma will highlight its featured product at CPHI Barcelona.
PEG derivatives: monodispersed and polydispersed PEG derivatives used for ADCs, PROTACs, LNP drug delivery, medical devices, etc.
Cholesterol (Plant-Derived): used not only as pharmaceutical excipients, but also as raw materials for high-end cosmetics, starting materials for the synthesis of vitamin D3, and for a variety of osteopontanol series of APIs and feed additives, etc.
Pharmaceutical intermediates: Antidiabetic drug intermediates (canagliflozin intermediates, dapagliflozin intermediates, empagliflozin intermediates and semaglutide intermediates), antineoplastic drug intermediates (carfilzomib intermediates and palbociclib intermediates); and other API intermediates (edoxaban intermediates, fexuprazan intermediates, tafamidis intermediates, voxelotor intermediates) etc.
If you would like to meet us at CPHI, get in touch now to book a meeting. We are waiting for you at Booth 3C02, Hall 3.
