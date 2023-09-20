Huawei Seeds for the Future 2023 for Middle East and Central Asia concludes

(MENAFN- BCW Global) [Dubai, UAE, September 20, 2023] In collaboration with the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the ICT Fund, the second phase of Huawei Seeds for the Future 2023 and Tech4Good competition concluded at Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, UAE recently. The regional event, which witnessed the participation of 175 students from elite universities across the Middle East and Central Asia, aims to develop local talent, share knowledge, increase the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector awareness, and foster a digital community for young ICT talents.



At the Dubai event, students from Uzbekistan were named the Middle East and Central Asia (MECA) champions; students from the United Arab Emirates received People’s Choice Awards, presented by Dr. Hashim Hussein, Head of UNIDO ITPO Bahrain, and students from Qatar received Innovation Ignition Crown, presented by Eng. Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO, ICT Fund.



H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, UAE, stated: “In the United Arab Emirates, there is a deep understanding that creative approaches to business and development are crucial to our continued economic growth and success. The Huawei Seeds for the Future program clearly reflects a deep understanding that entrepreneurship and youth empowerment are closely linked. The outstanding performance of students at this Camp validates our strong conviction that the future of innovation in our region and the world depends in large part upon the ability of our youth to innovate, to create new knowledge and new technologies, and to process and apply these innovations.”



Jiawei Liu, CEO, Huawei UAE, said: “We have witnessed some of the best minds from the Middle East and Central Asia in action in Dubai and we congratulate all the well-deserved champions for their excellent effort. We are humbled by the valuable support and endorsement Huawei has received from the UAE’s Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, TDRA, and ICT Fund. Through continued open collaboration, we can nurture ICT talent to drive the future digital economies in the Middle East and Central Asia region."



Eng. Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO, ICT Fund, commented: “The ICT sector is the cornerstone of the UAE's future digital economy, and a strong talent pool is the backbone of technology ambitions. We are proud to continue partnering with a global tech giant like Huawei for their Seeds for the Future program. Programs like this help ignite and inspire young talents to explore and innovate in the field of ICT while preparing them for their future careers. We congratulate all the winners on their outstanding performance.”



Seven outstanding teams from UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan participated in the second phase of the Seeds for the Future program and Tech4Good competition in Dubai. Starting September 10, the university students have been participating in informative workshops on topics like entrepreneurial leadership, business model canvas, storytelling, unmasking customer needs, and prototype building. The students also got an opportunity to visit the TDRA office, the UN Partner Site at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), where they received exclusive mentor-guided teamwork sessions.



Following the second phase of Tech4Good regional competition in Dubai, UAE, the winners will now qualify to compete in the final global competition in China against other teams from around the world. The students will jointly explore ICT's huge potential to drive sustainable development. Winners from the Tech4Good Global Competition will be invited to the Tech4Good Startup Sprint in China, where they will visit Shenzhen, Beijing, and other cities to experience real-world entrepreneurial environments and compete for a startup support fund of US$100,000.



Huawei's Seeds for the Future program is the company's flagship CSR program that aims to develop ICT talents globally. With an ever-increasing emphasis on innovation and technological advancements, this competition offers a unique platform where these young minds can exchange ideas, network with international peers, and gain valuable insights into the ICT sector that will shape their future and promote their participation in the digital community. Since its launch in 2008, more than 15,000 students have participated from 139 countries worldwide. The program has been endorsed by more than 450 senior officials and heads of states.





MENAFN20092023005161011692ID1107110008