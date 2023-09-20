Personalised TV Entertainment On The Rise As Number of Homes with Multiple Samsung TVs Across MENA Doubles

(MENAFN- BCW Global) MENA, 20 September 2023: Further cementing its position as a market leader in the visual display technology and TV manufacturing industries, Samsung Electronics MENA reported double-digit sales of multiple TVs per household in the past three years, a testament to the rise of personalised TV entertainment experiences. The growth further cements Samsung’s position as the world’s leading manufacturer of TVs for 17 consecutive years. Additionally, given the brand’s strong global industry track record, Samsung’s innovation across its TV lineups helps deliver immaculate, true-to-life picture quality.



The increasing trend of multiple TVs at home across MENA is attributed to several factors, including different consumer preferences and watching behaviours where TVs are bringing family and friends together to watch their favourite series and sports games. This is also emphasised by the inclusion of a growing number of regional and global partners, such as STARZPLAY, Shahid, OSN, Disney+, YouTube, Xbox, and Anghami, to its entertainment ecosystem, all of which collaborated with Samsung to showcase their blockbuster content.



Samsung TVs have become central to entertainment in many homes, perfectly aligning with consumers' changing lifestyle needs; Samsung's SmartThings home automation technology drives this transition, positioning the TV as the intelligent hub in every room. The Smart House of Entertainment showcases how Samsung equips each family member with advanced, intuitive technology to craft their unique entertainment experience, and with the interconnected ecosystem of Samsung products linking various devices and appliances, users can design a smart lifestyle tailored to their preferences.



The 2023 Samsung TV lineup, which includes Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, 77-inch OLED Smart TVs, The Freestyle, The Frame, The Serif and The Sero, is best suited for the evolving lifestyle needs of consumers. The company is leading in home entertainment innovation, delivered through seamless smart connectivity and an exclusive range of ultra-large screens that put TVs at the heart of the smart home experience.



The Neo QLED range uses advanced Quantum Matrix technology for the most immersive viewing experience ever and provides one of the best gaming experiences to date, along with an immersive sound experience that perfectly synchronises between the TV and the soundbar powered by Dolby Atmos. On the other hand, the OLED TVs are designed to offer exceptional colour accuracy and contrast.



Mustafa Sadik, regional head of visual display at Samsung - MENA RHQ, said: “It gives us immense pleasure to see the growing trend of multi-TV homes across MENA and the resulting doubling of sales, further cementing our near-two-decade global leadership in TV manufacturing; given the current



demand, we expect sales figures to triple by 2025. At Samsung, we are committed to providing the most innovative products with consumer-centric designs and upgraded user experiences, and with the 2023 lineup, we hope to continue this successful streak and deliver on features and innovations that Samsung TVs are renowned for.”



To celebrate the high growth of multiple TVs at home, Samsung is extending an exclusive celebratory offer with a discount of up to 24% with several benefits on Samsung. Shoppers purchasing the 2023 Samsung TV lineup will earn 10X Samsung Rewards which are worth up to AED 3,750. Additionally, shoppers can get up to AED 1,250 guaranteed additional top-up when they trade in their old Samsung TV. Other benefits, as part of this offer, include a 0% Easy Installment Plan of up to 24 months that can be availed during purchase, as well as free delivery and installation of the new TV. To learn more and avail of our offers, please visit Samsung.





