Bank AlJazira – Ratings Affirmed; LT FCR Outlook Remains Positive

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Bank AlJazira (BAJ) at ‘A-’ and ‘A2’, respectively. The LT FCR Outlook remains Positive. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BAJ’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb-’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High.



In January 2023, CI raised the LT FCR Outlook of BAJ to Positive from Stable. The change in the Bank’s Outlook mirrored an earlier similar action on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign ratings (‘A+’/‘A1’/Positive). The better economic performance for KSA is likely to have a positive effect on the operating environment for BAJ, as well as other Saudi banks.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set two notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of timely and appropriate extraordinary support from the government in case of need. All Saudi domestic banks are considered systemically important institutions that play a major role in building and nurturing the economy, underpinning the Saudi government’s willingness to maintain stability in the domestic financial system. The authorities have a strong track record of supporting banks and have the financial capacity to provide assistance in the event of stress.



BAJ’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The OPERA for Saudi Arabia reflects the economy’s limited diversification, low monetary flexibility and geopolitical risks, against strong fiscal and external buffers and substantial oil reserves. It also takes into account the banking sector’s strong capital buffers and a healthy funding structure, which primarily consists of domestic customer deposits, with little dependence on cross-border funding.



The CFS rating is supported by the Bank’s strong capitalisation, comfortable liquidity profile with stable deposit-based funding and very good liquidity buffers, together with sound overall asset quality with strong credit absorption capacity. In terms of credit challenges, there is likely concentration in both lending and deposits, in line with the KSA banking sector (and wider GCC). In addition, the Bank faces challenges stemming from its small size in a market where mergers are concentrating activity with a smaller number of larger banks. Although still just satisfactory, BAJ’s profitability is the weakest in the peer group at both the operating and net levels due to a low financing margin and a high cost base.



Asset composition remains prudent with a moderate level of financing within the balance sheet. Financing growth in 2022 was led by credit to the commerce sector, followed by consumer financing. H1 23 financing growth was driven by non-consumer financing. Investment securities formed a significant part of assets at both end-2022 and H1 23. Most are in the form of KSA sovereign debt securities which are available for repo with the SAMA. Two-thirds are quoted government Sukuk at fixed rates. The investment portfolio appears to be of good quality. Government securities, together with cash and bank placements, form nearly one-third of assets, hence the Bank has a very good level of liquid assets.



The main financing sectors are consumer/retail, commerce, government and quasi-government entities and manufacturing. Both Manufacturing and Commerce are sectors that are quite granular. Consumer/retail loans, the largest individual sector, are mainly to public-sector employees (salary assignment supporteded). Retail lending largely comprised of unsecured personal lending, although housing financing (secured) has increased over recent years.



BAJ’s financing asset quality metrics are good with a low level of impaired financing. Credit loss absorption capacity is very good as BAJ has high levels of loss reserves, and a high extended NPF coverage ratio. BAJ’s NPF ratio is in line with the (low) peer average NPL ratio. NPF coverage is above the (high) peer average financing loss reserve (FLR) coverage ratio. In addition to the NPFs (Stage 3 Impaired), the gross financing portfolio included 4.1% in Stage 2 financing. BAJ’s Stage 2 exposure is lower than the peer average. Just over two-thirds of NPFs are connected to the Commercial loan book (Commercial financing represent 57% of total financing), with one-third of NPFs to the consumer sector including credit cards. Within the commercial sector, main NPF areas are manufacturing and building/construction, but the Bank has little overall exposure to these higher risk sectors.



BAJ’s profitability is just satisfactory but the Bank records the weakest returns in the Saudi peer group. This reflects its lower net interest/financing margin (NFM) though a higher cost of funds, as well as a greater operating expense base. These factors are partly due to the constraints of its relatively small operational size. Results in H1 23 were weaker due to a large increase in financing expense and hence cost of funds (COF). BAJ has a lower level of demand and savings deposits within its deposit base than peer banks.



The Bank’s ROAA in 2022 of 1.0% was the lowest in the Saudi peer group, and well below the (high) peer average. Due to a sharp rise in financing expense in H1 23, BAJ’s ROAA declined to 0.8%. As with conventional banks, the COF has risen in tandem with the increase in interest rates. BAJ’s rise in COF has been more pronounced however due to its higher level of customer time investment deposits and is the highest in the peer group. As a result, the Bank’s NFM narrowed in H1 23 and is the lowest in the Saudi peer group. As might be expected, it is the larger Saudi banks (with their extensive branch networks and bigger retail footprints) that consistently enjoy the lowest COFs and highest NFM (or NIM). Cost efficiency also compares very unfavourably with that of its peers. The Bank’s cost-income ratio (CIR) is the highest in the sector and considerably above peer banks.



BAJ has a comfortable liquidity profile with stable deposit-based funding. BAJ’s main sources of funding as at end H1 23 were customer deposits, which accounted for 74% of the balance sheet. Liquidity risk is low as the Bank maintains strong liquidity buffers. The Bank’s liquidity ratios are amongst the best in the Saudi banking sector. The financing-to-Deposit ratio (FDR) is low and better than the peer average. The Bank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) are good and comfortably above SAMA’s requirements. Similarly, BAJ’s liquid asset ratio is above peer average and well above regulatory requirements.



BAJ has very good capitalisation in what is a strongly capitalised Saudi banking system. Capital adequacy is strong and balance sheet leverage is low. The quality of the Bank’s capital base is high, with core capital comprising the bulk of Tier 1 and total capital, giving it flexibility to raise additional AT1 and Tier 2 if needed. Capital ratios slipped in 2022 due to the rise in risk-weighted assets (RWAs), which was mainly due to the increase in credit RWAs. In addition, there was a slight fall in eligible capital due to the negative movement in the fair value of investments classified as FVOCI. In June 2023, BAJ raised additional AT1 capital through a SAR2bn sukuk (which is part of a Tier 1 Capital Sukuk Program of SAR5bn) by way of a private placement in Saudi Arabia. BAJ’s total CAR rose to 20.9% at H1 23.



Rating Outlook



The Positive Outlook for the LT FCR, in line with the Positive Outlook for KSA, indicates that the rating is likely to be raised by one notch in the next 12 months provided the sovereign’s credit strength and its capacity to support the banking system improve as expected.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade of more than one notch in the LT FCR could occur if the BSR was raised. The latter would require specifically an improvement in profitability.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The most likely downside scenario would be for the sovereign credit Outlook to be amended to Stable, from Positive, if the expected improvement in sovereign credit strength does not occur. If this were to happen, BAJ’s LT FCR Outlook would also be amended to Stable from Positive, but the ratings would be unchanged. A downgrade of the Bank’s BSR would require a marked deterioration in asset quality and/or other metrics. This is not expected.





Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst.

Secondary Analyst: George Panayides, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



