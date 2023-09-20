Arab National Bank – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Arab National Bank (ANB) at ‘A’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed ANB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Positive. The BSR remains on a Stable Outlook.



In January 2023, CI raised the LT FCR Outlook of ANB to Positive from Stable. The Positive outlook mirrored an earlier similar action on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign ratings (‘A+’/‘A1’/Positive). The better economic performance for KSA is likely to have a positive effect on the operating environment for ANB as well as other Saudi banks.



ANB’s LT FCR is set two notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government if needed. All Saudi domestic banks are considered as systemically important institutions, which play an important role in building and nurturing the economy, underpinning the Saudi government’s willingness to maintain stability in the domestic financial system. Hence, the authorities have a strong track record of supporting banks and have the financial capacity to provide assistance in the event of stress.



The Bank’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The OPERA for Saudi Arabia reflects the economy’s limited diversification, low monetary flexibility and geopolitical risks, against strong fiscal and external buffers, and substantial oil reserves. It also takes into account the banking sector’s strong capital buffers and a healthy funding structure, which primarily consists of domestic customer deposits with little dependence on cross-border funding.



The CFS rating is supported by the Bank’s strong capitalisation, sound liquidity and funding profile with stable deposit-based funding and robust liquidity buffers, good and rising profitability, and sound overall asset quality with strong credit loss absorption capacity. Non-financial supporting factors include ANB’s close association with its parent Arab Bank plc, aiding its well-established domestic franchise.



In terms of credit challenges, there is likely concentration in both lending and deposits, in common with the banking sector in the KSA (and wider GCC). In addition, the Bank faces challenges stemming from its somewhat limited size in a market where mergers are concentrating activity with a smaller number of bigger banks. Although overall asset quality remains sound, NPLs rose sharply in H1 23.



Some NPL pressure has been caused by the ending of Covid-relief measures, as well as increased interest rates and the impact in higher credit risk sectors such as construction. The main increase in NPLs in 2022 was in building and construction, where the default rate is high. That said, building and construction form a small proportion of total loans. The other main default rate is in manufacturing. Despite the rise in NPLs, ANB’s asset quality metrics are satisfactory. The NPL ratio rose to 1.8% at end-2022 and to 2.3% in H1 23, a level which is above the peer average. However, NPLs are more than fully covered in terms of loan loss reserve provisions, and the extended NPL coverage ratio remains strong, despite both metrics falling and remaining below those of most Saudi peer banks. At year end-2022, in addition to NPLs (stage 3), the gross loan portfolio included 8.0% stage 2 loans. ANB’s stage 2 exposure has improved in recent years but remains higher than the peer average.



The Bank’s ROAA is solid, supported by a good net interest margin (NIM) and fairly low cost of funds (COF). The COF rose in 2022 as market interest rates increased in line with global trends. Despite the rise in the COF, the Bank’s NIM widened as asset yields increased sharply. The pattern of 2022 continued in H1 23 with ANB’s NIM widening further and net interest income (NII) rising strongly.



Net profit in H1 23 was up significantly, driven by NII and supported by higher fee income and investment income. Operating income to average assets rose and, with the growth in operating income outpacing the increase in operating expenses, operating efficiency improved. ANB’s cost efficiency continues to compare well with that of its peers. Operating profit was higher by around one-third and is at a good level relative to average assets, providing good absorption capacity for any unexpected rise in the cost of risk. We expect ANB’s full year returns to be good.



The Bank has a good liquidity and funding profile. ANB’s deep customer deposit-based funding is supported by its well-established domestic franchise, together with its large nationwide distribution network and the solid position in retail and middle market corporates. The Bank’s balance sheet is largely funded by customer deposits (over 73%). Liquidity risk is low as ANB maintains robust liquidity buffers. Liquidity ratios remained very solid in H1 23, with the liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio comfortably above SAMA requirements. The Bank’s wholesale funding ratio is low and better than peer banks. The Saudi banking system in general has a relatively healthy liquidity profile, while ANB in particular has a comfortable liquidity and funding position.



ANB has strong capitalisation, with CET-1 and CAR ratios of 19% and 21%, respectively, in H1 23, and better than many peers, in what is considered a well-capitalised Saudi banking system. Capital adequacy is very good, leverage is low, and the quality of the Bank’s capital base is exceptionally high. Core capital (CET-1) comprised all of Tier 1 and the bulk of the total capital base, giving ANB strong flexibility to raise AT1 and Tier 2 if needed, although at present such reinforcement is not necessary. Internal capital generation has been reasonable, while paid-up capital has seen regular increases through the issuance of bonus shares from reserves.



Rating Outlook



The Positive Outlook for the LT FCR, in line with the Positive Outlook for KSA, indicates that the rating is likely to be raised by one notch in the next 12 months provided the sovereign’s credit strength and its capacity to support the banking system improve as expected.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade of more than one notch in the LT FCR could occur if the BSR was raised. However, reflecting its sound financial metrics, the Bank’s BSR is already at a high level, and therefore is unlikely to be lifted.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The most likely downside scenario would be for the rating Outlook of the sovereign to be revised to Stable from Positive if the expected improvement in sovereign credit strength does not occur. If this were to happen, ANB’s LT FCR Outlook would also be amended to Stable from Positive, and the ratings would be unchanged. A downgrade of the Bank’s BSR would require a marked deterioration in asset quality and/or liquidity and funding metrics. This is not expected.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: darren.stubing@ciratings.com

Secondary Analyst: George Panayides, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst





About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in April 1989. The ratings were last updated in January 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



