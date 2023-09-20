Saudi Crown Prince Warns Of Nuclear Ambitions In Response To Iran Hints At Closer Ties With Isl

Image/Al Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has issued a stark warning, stating that if Iran successfully acquires a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia will not hesitate to pursue a similar path.

This declaration underscores the escalating tensions in the Middle East and the potential for a regional nuclear arms race. The statement also raises concerns about the stability and security of the region, as well as the implications for global efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, commonly known as MBS, made an unequivocal statement regarding Iran's potential acquisition of nuclear weapons. He stated,“If Iran gets a nuclear weapon, we must get one.” This straightforward declaration underscores Saudi Arabia's concern about Iran's nuclear ambitions and its determination to respond in kind if such a scenario unfolds.

However, Iran has consistently denied any intention of seeking nuclear weapons. This stance has been reiterated by Iranian officials on multiple occasions, emphasizing their commitment to nuclear programs for peaceful purposes and their compliance with international agreements and inspections.

Riyadh and Tehran have improved their relations since March when a diplomatic agreement facilitated by China led to the reestablishment of formal ties between the two nations after a seven-year hiatus.

MBS stated that Iran is approaching reconciliation efforts with Saudi Arabia with a notable sense of seriousness.

Regarding the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, MBS expressed optimism about the ongoing progress, stating,“Every day we get closer,” Al Arabia reported.

MBS refuted claims of suspended US-brokered talks with Israel. He emphasized the significance of the Palestinian issue in the normalization process, stating,“For us, the Palestinian issue is critical. We need to solve that part.”

“We got to see where we go. We hope that will reach a place, that it will ease the life of the Palestinians, get Israel as a player in the Middle East,” he added, as cited by Al Arabia.

The Biden administration is actively working to broker a Saudi-Israeli diplomatic breakthrough similar to the 2020 Abraham Accords. Saudi Arabia seeks concessions from Israel, including an independent Palestinian state. It is also interested in increased security commitments from theand assistance in developing its civilian nuclear program in exchange for any agreement.