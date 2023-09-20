SLC, as part of a UAE delegation, attends WTO Public Forum in Geneva

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, 20 September 2023:

The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), as part of a UAE high-level delegation, attends the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Public Forum, held in Geneva from September 12 to 15, 2023. The Forum, which was held under the theme ‘It is Time to Take Action’, witnessed the participation of representatives from the governments of the WTO member states; representatives from international organisations, non-governmental organisations, and global companies; and representatives from various business, trade, and civil communities from countries around the world.



The participation of the SLC with the UAE delegation to the WTO Public Forum stems from its commitment to promoting cooperation and attending international events. During the Forum, the UAE delegation, which included representatives of the federal and local governments, was chaired by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade. The SLC delegation was chaired by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, with the participation of Dr. Ahmad Mousa AlJaghbeer, Senior Legal Advisor at the Secretary-General's office.



In his speech, His Excellency Dr. Al Zayoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and head of the UAE delegation, urged the international community to intensify its efforts and adopt innovative policies and solutions to make global trade sustainable and eco-friendly. In addition, he highlighted the significance of discussing ways to mitigate climate change challenges by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and digitisation of supply chains.



Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, said: “We are honoured to attend the WTO Public Forum held in Geneva as part of the UAE delegation. Our participation in this global Forum aligns with our commitment to developing international trade legislation and fostering sustainable and inclusive global trade practices, believing that cooperation is key to develop a legislative and regulatory system that supports the sustainable global trade.”



The Forum addressed key areas such as current and future challenges of international trade and trade policies and trade in services, and discussed the WTO’s framework governing trade in services, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the global trade sectors. In addition, the Forum shed light on the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in 2024, which will play a significant role in addressing the prevailing challenges faced by global trade and further promoting its sustainability.



In addition, the SLC delegation participated in several meetings and events linked to the legislative environment at the local and international levels. During its participation, the delegation witnessed the launch of the World Trade Report 2023, which offers a comprehensive data-based analysis of the issues hindering a seamless global trade. The report highlights the concept of ‘re-globalisation’ and its significant contribution towards attaining a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future that aligns with the UAE calls to adopting open rules-based trading as a catalyst for inclusive development.



The UAE official delegation participating in the Forum featured several senior government officials and experts in the field of global trade. The delegation worked hard to enhancing mutual understanding of the key issues linked to international trade and to enhancing the global supply chains. The SLC participation in this Forum affirms the UAE’s commitment to promoting global cooperation and contributing to building a more sustainable and inclusive future for global trade.





