Nokia Launches AVA Data Suite To Run On Google Cloud

Nokia AVA Data Suite provides communication service providers and data scientists with re-usable, standardized, multi-vendor data products to accelerate the development of AI solutions

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has introduced its AVA Data Suite, designed to run on Google Cloud, to help communication service providers (CSPs) standardize data and facilitate the development of AI/ML software applications.

Nokia AVA Data Suite provides CSPs and data scientists standardized, pre-correlated data products packages across 4G, 5G, and fixed domains to accelerate the development of AI solutions for enhanced network performance and sustainability, improved subscriber experience, and new revenue streams.

Nokia AVA Data Suite, derived from Nokia's vast experience in building hundreds of network and subscriber experience use cases, seamlessly integrates with Google Cloud's BigQuery and Vertex AI to create powerful AI/ML use cases that drive innovation in the telecommunications industry.

BigQuery's scalable and serverless data warehouse architecture can serve as both the data source or the data storage for Nokia AVA Data Suite, ensuring data readiness and handling of large data sets for AI/ML applications.

Vertex AI provides the infrastructure needed for building and training AI/ML models. Nokia AVA Data Suite feeds correlated data to Vertex AI to create and fine-tune machine learning models optimized for specific use cases, such as network optimization or predictive maintenance.

Nokia's rigortesting has demonstrated that the time required for data standardization in AI/ML applications can be dramatically slashed to a mere three to four weeks, a remarkable contrast to the conventional methods that typically demand an ardufour-month timeline.

AVA Data Suite works in conjunction with Nokia's AVA Open Analytics, an automation framework that helps CSPs move away from monolithic, centralized data“lakes” to a hybrid data mesh architecture that abstracts technical complexity and allows data scientists to foinstead on the needs of their AI/ML use cases.

Adaora Okeleke, principal analyst, at Analysys Mason, said:

“CSPs have experienced high costs, long lead times, and lack of agility when implementing AI/ML projects due to challenges associated with preparing and accessing high quality data sets for these projects. Nokia's AVA Data Suite on Google Cloud will help resolve these challenges by providing a suite of curated network and IT datasets which can form a common data layer that can be exposed and consumed to accelerate an AI/analytics model, application development, and operations.”

Vivek Gupta, Head of TeAI Solutions and Partnerships, Google Cloud, said:

“The integration of Nokia AVA Data Suite with Google Cloud provides CSPs with a standard library of high quality reusable network and IT data products. This collaboration will help CSPs unleash the full potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to build, manage, and maintain their networks.”

Hamdy Farid, senior vice president, business applications at Nokia:

“Nokia AVA Data Suite represents the latest step we have taken to provide CSPs with deep intelligence across our security, automation, and monetization solutions. Through our important partnership with Google Cloud, we can help CSP's accelerate AI/ML projects and move them closer to realizing zero-touch automation for managing and improving their network operations and services.”