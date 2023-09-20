Norway Closes Entry For Cars With Russian License Plates

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing new rules that will restrict the entry and use of Russian-registered cars in the country.
Yle reported that this was reported by Ukrinform.
"Like Finland, Norway will impose restrictions on the import and use of cars registered in Russia in Norway," said Secretary of State Eivind Vad Petersson.
He also added that the Norwegian authorities are currently considering how to do this.
Read also: Norway to send about 50 cargo carriers to Ukrain
Earlier, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia closed the entry to their territory for owners of Russian cars.
As reported, in early September, the European Commission explained that entry to the European Union by cars registered in Russia is prohibited.
MENAFN21092023000193011044ID1107109930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.