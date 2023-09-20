Norway Closes Entry For Cars With Russian License Plates



Yle reported that this was reported by Ukrinform.

"Like Finland, Norway will impose restrictions on the import and use of cars registered in Russia in Norway," said Secretary of State Eivind Vad Petersson.

He also added that the Norwegian authorities are currently considering how to do this.

Earlier, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia closed the entry to their territory for owners of Russian cars.

As reported, in early September, the European Commission explained that entry to the European Union by cars registered in Russia is prohibited.