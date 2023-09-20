Tajik President Calls For More Int'l Aid For Afghanistan

Security, stability and regional cooperation in Central Asia are directly linked with the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan. Yet Afghanistan continues to face a difficult political, economic and social situation, Rahmon told the general debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

In this challenging time, Tajikistan reaffirms its commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance and infrastructure, as well as, six bridges on the border, to support the Afghan people.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again appeal to the international community, to increase the volume of humanitarian aid to the suffering people of Afghanistan,” Rahmon said.

Tajikistan continues to consider the establishment of intra-Afghan dialogue and the creation of a truly inclusive government, with the participation of representatives of all peoples, nationalities and political and social groups, as an important ground for achieving lasting peace and genuine stability in Afghanistan, said the president.

Tajikistan reiterates that, the response to the growing threats of terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other global modern threats and challenges must be comprehensive. Efforts should also be focused on preventing the use of the Intefor radicalisation, recruitment, and propaganda of extremism and violence.

Manifestations of discrimination, racial and religihostility are unacceptable. These actions, as well as, the politicisation of religiissues, undermine the very essence of the international community, he said.

Insulting religisentiments, hatred and violence against any religion or belief have tragic consequences, he added.

“We believe spreading the values of tolerance and peace is the best way to confront hate speech, fanaticism, extremism, violence, and incitement. Letstand united against actions that seek to divideand instead work towards a world where mutual respect and recognition are the cornerstones of our global society,” said the president.– NNN-XINHUA

