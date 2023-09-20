Saudi Crown Prince: Palestine Key To Normalization Of Relations With Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman affirmed that his country is getting closer to normalization of relations with Israel.
In an exclusive interview with the US Fox News network on Wednesday, he refuted reports that Saudi Arabia had paused negotiations.
"Every day we get closer, it seems it's for the first time real one serious. We get to see how it goes," he stated.
The Crown Prince insisted that his country could work with Israel, no matter who is in charge, calling the deal "the biggest historical deal since the end of the Cold War," which he stated would rest upon agreements related to the treatment of the Palestinians.
"If we have a breakthrough of reaching a deal that give the Palestinians their needs and make the region calm, we're going to work with whoever is there," he said.
Reiterating that he could not go into greater detail, he said that he wanted to see "a good life for the Palestinians." (end)
