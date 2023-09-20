Should Iran Obtains Nuclear Weapon,Udi Arabia Will Have To Get One -- Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman stated that should Iran ever obtain a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia would "have to get one, for security reasons, for balancing power."
"We are concerned if any country getting a nuclear weapon; that's a bad, that's a bad move. They don't need to get nuclear weapon because you cannot use it," he said in an exclusive interview with theFox News network on Wednesday.
"Any country use a nuclear weapon that means they are having a war with the rest of the world," he said, noting that the world cannot see another Hiroshima.
"If the world sees 100,000 people dead that mean you are in a war with the rest of the world.
"So to use this effort to reach a nuclear weapon because you cannot use it if you use it, you got to have a big fight with the rest of the world," the Crown Prince argued.
Regarding the normalization of Saudi-Iranian relations, he said there are some obstacles and both sides are working to resolve them.
"We do our utmost (to normalize relations) and we see that the Iranians take the matter seriously. They do their best and that is why we continue the march," he explained.
In last March, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a deal on restoring their diplomatic relations and reopening of their embassies in one another within two-month time. (pickup previous)
