The Hospitality Network is delighted to announce the dates for The 2023 MEA Stakeholder Conference, scheduled for the 7-9 November at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts in Dubai, UAE. This exclusive, invitation-only event will convene senior leaders from across the Middle East & Africa's hotel industry, fostering collaboration and promoting innovations and sustainability within the sector.

In the first half of this year, Dubai witnessed a record number of tourist arrivals, surpassing levels observed before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The city welcomed 8.55 million international overnight visitors, a significant increase from the same period in previyears. Saudi Arabia meanwhile saw revenue from tourism more than triple in the first quarter of 2023 to 37 billion Saudi riyals as 7.8 million tourists visited the Kingdom during the first three months of 2023, its highest quarterly performance. These developments further cement the Middle East's position as a global tourism development hotspot. The 2023 MEA Stakeholder Conference aims to further this growth, offering a vibrant platform for industry stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape.

The 2023 MEA Stakeholder Conference is set to attract over 500 decision-makers, including hotel owners, giga developers, operators, and key consultants, collectively operating and developing hundreds of hotels across the region. By discussing the latest trends and challenges facing the industry, the conference fosters investment into innovation and sustainability as key drivers for the rapid growth of the industry. It also serves as a nefor varidomains such as Information Technology, Engineering and Technical Services, Design and Procurement, helping to enhance inter-departmental communication and facilitating knowledge exchange.

Martina Bjorkenor, Managing Director of The Hospitality Network, emphasized the significance of the event, stating,“We are eager to unite industry leaders from the hospitality sector across the Middle East and Africa. The region boasts unparalleled growth potential, particularly in the and Saudi Arabia, where the hospitality sector is burgeoning. The 2023 MEA Stakeholder Conference will be a pivotal platform for attendees to forge vital connections, glean insights from industry experts, and explore innovative solutions for the growing number of upcoming hospitality projects in this ever-growing and dynamic region.”

Participants can anticipate a rich agenda featuring influential industry speakers from renowned organizations such as Red Sea Global, Rua Al Madinah Holding, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, IHG Hotels & Resorts and STR. The event promises engaging networking sessions, insightful presentations by hospitality experts, immersive experience rooms, and personalized meetings.

Looking ahead, industry professionals can mark their calendars for the 2024 Hospitality Stakeholder Gathering on May 14th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the 2024 EMEA Stakeholder Conference in November 2024 in Dubai, UAE. These forthcoming events aim to further build on the success of the 2023 MEA Stakeholder Conference, supporting the hotel industry by offering invaluable opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration.