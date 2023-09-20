500+ Iness Leaderse Together To Unlock Chatgpt's Potential In Rrd Numbers

In a groundbreaking 3-part webinar series, international thought leader on ChatGPT, Fahed Bizzari, empowers UAE's business community with the skills to leverage this transformative technology.

Bellamy Alden AI Consulting is thrilled to announce an unprecedented level of interest in their free training programme,“Rethink ChatGPT”. With over 500 business professionals already enrolled, the programme aims to fast-track professional success by demonstrating the real-world applications of ChatGPT.

Celebrating Impactful Results:

Led by Fahed Bizzari, founder of Bellamy Alden, the programme targets business professionals committed to lifelong learning.“We're deeply grateful to the 500-pparticipants who have chosen to explore ChatGPT's potential with us. As attendees are discovering, this technology is a catalyst for unlocking their own untapped abilities,” said Bizzari.

Community Engagement:

Feedback has been incredibly positive so far with two students describing it independently of each other as“remarkable”, another describing it as“inspirational”, another as“an eye opener” and another student highlighting that“it gives extremely practical insights into ChatGPT which people seldom talk about”,

The programme has also garnered strong backing from local organisations including BNI and Creative Zone, who have helped broaden its reach through their networks.

“Having an authority on ChatGPT in Dubai is a tremendasset for our business landscape,” adds Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone.

A Cutting-Edge Approach for the Professional Sector:

The four and half hour training programme is already in motion, with prior webinars accessible at and the final instalment being delivered this week. All content will remain freely accessible online until 24th September.

Fahed Bizzari expressed his enthusiasm:“It's fulfilling to lead this exploration of ChatGPT's practical applications. Since March, I've advocated a fresh approach to this technology, and I'm encouraged to see the community responding so positively.”

Don't Miss Out:

Ambitibusiness professionals have until Friday, 22 September to access this transformative training. Visit now to register and unlock your full ChatGPT potential before these invaluable recordings are taken offline.