Oracle Pitches For Iraqintracts

On September 19, the National Data Center held a meeting at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to discuss the Human Resources and Payroll Management System with the global company Oracle .

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Diaa Awad, the head of the Central Statistical Organization (CSO) , and attended by Mr. Abdulazim Ahmed, a trustee member of the Media and Communications Authority , Mr. Adnan Asad, the Director General of Information Technology and Payments at the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) , and several specialized employees from the National Data Center.

During the meeting, Oracle presented a technical and technological presentation of the system. They discussed the potential utilization of Oracle's expertise and available resources to support the current resource management, improve human resources management, and enhance the organizational structure and financial management in Iraqi institutions.

The meeting also addressed varitopics, including the centralization or decentralization of the system, data integration, licensing, technical support, and the possibility of Oracle opening a branch in Baghdad.

The meeting concluded with the idea of implementing the Oracle E-Business Suite system in HR and payroll management for one of the departments within the Central Statistical Organization. Additionally, Oracle proposed the establishment of a training academy in Baghdad in collaboration with one of Iraq's government universities.

(Source: General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers)