Orthopedic Implants Market Size To Attain Ad 68.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 7.0% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The orthopedic implants market size was valued at USD 35.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 68.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.0%. The global report on the orthopedic implants market comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and delves into market opportunities.

In the United States, approximately 30 million teenagers and children participate in some form of organized sport with an exposed risk of physical injuries. These injuries can damage bones, joints, and other structures and may require surgery to repair. The increasing incidence of sports injuries and trauma drives the demand for orthopedic implants. Besides, the number of people with orthopedic disorders is on the rise due to the aging of the global population.

The development of new and improved implants creates lucrative market opportunities. Manufacturers constantly develop new and improved orthopedic implants that offer better performance and longer lifespans. For instance, the FDA has released a new computational modeling and simulation (CM&S) tool that can predict tissue temperature increases around certain metal orthopedic implants during magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations. A non-clinical assessment model (NAM) can predict temperature rise and distribution in metallic femoral nail bone when exposed to radiofrequency during an MRI examination.

The need for minimally invasive procedures increases since they cause fewer injuries and have shorter recovery times than invasive ones. With more advanced techniques for recovery, patients spend less time in hospitals, lowering the expense of the hospital stay and the procedure. Additionally, the increasing investments from the government and major players in orthopedics implants for research & development is expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming years. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), in 2022, the U.S. government has funded around USD 280 million for R&D in orthopedics.

Report Snapshot: