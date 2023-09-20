NEAR Foundation - SK Inc. C&C: Leading The Web3 Intry Through Its First Mai Strategic Iness Partnership

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEAR Foundation has announced a strategic business partnership with

SK Inc. C&C, a global leader in the IT industry and a provider of comprehensive technology and industry platform-based solutions for the expansion of Web3 business.

NEAR Foundation - SK Inc. C&C: Leading the Web3 Industry through its First MaiStrategic Business Partnership

Through this agreement, NEAR Foundation and SK Inc. C&C aim to enhance their capabilities to expand the Web3 business domain by joint research and cooperation in blockchain technology across variindustry sectors, business network enhancement, and co-marketing and event initiatives to raise brand awareness and activate the ecosystem.

NEAR Protocol, a global Layer 1 open source blockchain protocol known for its strong usability, supports the seamless transition between public and private blockchains. This simultaneously satisfies the needs of enterprises where both security and accessibility are vital, while also providing enhanced accessibility to users. By integrating with SK Inc. C&C's blockchain platform, a hybrid Web3 ecosystem supporting both public and private blockchains is anticipated.

Furthermore they will continue to collaborate closely to promote mutual growth, secure momentum, and lead the Web3 industry across financial, gaming, content, distribution, and more. In SK Inc.

C&C's global market expansion, NEAR Foundation's network will be leveraged to strengthen their technological and business growth, connecting with SK Inc. C&C's local corporate clients to accelerate the recruitment of outstanding companies in the Korean market.

Cheol Choi, Head of the Web3 and Convergence Group at SK Inc.C&C, stated: "Variattempts are being made to discover Web3 services connected with public blockchains across variindustries, including public, financial, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. Starting with NEAR Protocol, we will strengthen our collaboration with already market-validated public blockchain companies and embark on expanding the Web3 service ecosystem."

Expressing her support for the partnership, Marieke Flament, CEO of NEAR Foundation, said:

"I am very pleased to collaborate with a leading company in South Korea's IT industry like SK Inc.C&C. This partnership is expected to serve as a significant milestone, leading to the emergence of variuse cases and the creation of a user-centric ecosystem."

Scott Lee, General Manager, NEAR Korea, emphasized, "NEAR Protocol is actively making moves to conquer the Korean market. As evidenced by the management team's visit to Korea during Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), where discussions were held with leading companies in variindustries, we expect significant results initially led by SK Inc.C&C."

