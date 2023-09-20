Vegan Food Market Size To Attaind 63.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 8.6% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research shows that the vegan food market size was estimated to be valued at USD 27.2 Billion in 2022 to arrive at USD 63.5 Billion by 2032 and is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The global vegan food market report comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and delves into market opportunities.

Growing awareness regarding the adverse effect of meat consumption on climate is a major factor contributing to the market growth. According to statistics by FAO, out of total human-caused GHG emissions, a share of 14.5% can be attributed to livestock farming. Feed production and emission from animal digestive processes are the major emission sources in livestock farming. Also, emissions from plant-based foods are lower than those from animal-based foods. For instance, a study by Nature Foods estimated that plant-based foods accounted for only 29% of total GHG emissions from the food industry as opposed to 57% from animal-based foods.

Vegan diets are richer in nutrients such as fiber, antioxidants, and plant compounds. Also, a vegan diet promotes weight loss, help reduce the risks of heart attacks by lowering cholesterol level, and assist in managing diabetes. According to research by Oxford University, vegan diet consumers had a 22% lower risk of heart disease than meat-eaters. However, a vegan diet must contain nutrients and other health benefits. According to scientific studies, appropriately planned vegan diets are healthy, high in nutrients, and assist in preventing and treating non-communicable diseases.

Different fast-food chains accommodate vegan medue to the rising demand for vegan foods. From plant-based meat patties to vegan salads and vegan milk drinks, varirestaurants offer vegan products catering to the vegan consumer base. For instance, in August 2022, Burger King launched a plant meat-based substitute to its Original chicken sandwich in Ohio. Similarly, Starbucks has also initiated the launch of vegan sweet menu items.

