In addition to this signing, the World Petroleum Council officially unveiled its new branding at a name-changing ceremony during the opening ceremonies of the 24th World Petroleum Congress (WPC). Announced earlier this summer, the World Petroleum Council has officially rebranded to WPC Energy to reflect the organization's commitment to leading the global transition to a low-carbon energy system which can only be achieved through a diverse mix of all energy sources and driven by technology and innovation.

“We are witnessing a major industry transformation that demands the best ofall. That is why we have an enormresponsibility to meet these demands,” stated Pedro Miras, President, WPC Energy.“We are addressing all topics and becoming, once again, the largest forum for dialogue on energy transformation. The 24th World Petroleum Congress has been a great success to date and is a turning point in our long history.”

The name-changing ceremony occurred during the opening ceremonies on Sunday, September 17, and the MOU signing took place during the first session of the congress, a Ministerial Dialogue with HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud. Following this session, Pedro Miras presented AraPresident & CEO Amin Nasser with the prestigiWPC Dewhurst Award which recognizes leadership and contributions to the oil and gas industry. Amin Nasser is only the twelfth recipient of the Dewhurst Award in the nearly 90-year history of WPC Energy.

Thursday, September 21 is the final day of the 24th World Petroleum Congress. Exhibition hours and the congress schedule, including strategic and plenary sessions, will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recognizing our Sponsors

OCAN is pleased to recognize the Diamond, Platinum and Elite sponsors of the 24th WPC for their support: Accenture, Aramco, CNPC, Saudi Arabia Ministry of Energy, Sinopec, Canadian Natural Resources Limited, CenoEnergy, Pathways Alliance, Repsol, Suncor, bp, Bennett Jones, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Chevron, Deloitte, Enbridge, ExxonMobil | Imperial, Petrobas, PwC Canada, S&P Commodity Insights, Sonangol EP and WestJet. OCAN would also like to recognize its government partners including PrairiesCan, the Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary for their funding and in-kind contributions and support.

Media accreditation is required to attend, and all registered media will need to provide a WPC media pass upon arrival. For more information about WPC, including the full Congress programme, visit .

About the World Petroleum Congress

Held every three years in WPC member countries, the Congress is the world's premier oil, gas and energy forum that attracts the attendance of heads of state, energy leaders and technical experts who discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing the world's petroleum and energy resources for the benefit of all. Under the theme of“Energy Transition: The Path toZero,” the 24th WPC in Calgary will feature a multi-stream conference, including strategic and technical sessions, an international exhibition covering 225,000 ft2, programming for young professionals, and special events such as Canada Night, Women's Networking Breakfast, Ministerial Reception, Excellence Awards and much more.

The information presented at the Congress, as well as the discussions and debates around the progressive programme topics, will help to define realistic, workable paths forward for the global energy industry to achieve azero future.

About WPC Energy

Established in 1933, WPC Energy, formerly World Petroleum Council, is a non-advocacy, non-political organization with charitable stain the U.K. and has accreditation as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) from the United Nations (UN). WPC Energy is dedicated to the promotion of sustainable management and the use of the world's energy resources for the benefit of all. WPC Energy conducts the triennial World Petroleum Congress, covering all aspects of the industry including management of the industry and its social, economic, and environmental impact.

For information about the 24 th World Petroleum Congress, contact:

Rebecca Hurl, Brookline Public Relations

E-mail:

