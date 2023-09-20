Facility Management System Market Size To Attaind 149.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 13.1% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The facility management system market size was valued at USD 44 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 149.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13.1%. The global facility management system market report comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and delves into market opportunities.

The advancements in the IT sector contribute to rapid industry growth, taccelerating the need for infrastructure. These high-tech IT parks have variluxuriamenities such as fast elevators, air-conditioned offices, and functional lighting. These facilities need to be managed and maintained regularly. Therefore, a constant market demand is projected to create growth opportunities in the facility management market.

The facility management contains several services and disciplines that ensure the smooth running of infrastructure such as complexes, buildings, real estate, and other infrastructure. The growth of facility management systems is mainly due to different government offices adopting digital transformation from manual work and implementing a proper process that ensures maximum productivity in the stipulated time. The construction of ports, highways, and airports needs varidepartments to work simultaneously and continuously faster and smoother functioning.

The tourism industry benefits from large investments by government and private players to ensure the best facilities for tourists visiting a holiday destination. The facility management services help minimize the operation costs, improve security, and ensure coordination among the staff so that there are no issues in the services provided to them. For example, maintenance of swimming pools and refreshment areas are some of the facility management functions that are widely needed.

