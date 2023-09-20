Oris Watches Joins Forces Withffeemunications To Elevate Its Brand Presence In The Region

Coffee Communications, the Dubai-based strategic brand consultancy and communications agency, proudly announces the addition of Swiss watchmaker, Oris to its portfolio of luxury clients. Coffee Communications will be leveraging its expertise in luxury brand strategies to further enhance Oris's presence and reach in the region.

Since 1904 Oris has been one of a small handful of Swiss watch brands that makes only mechanical watches. As an independent company, Oris is constantly striving to make better watches that offer beautiful, innovative functions and advanced performance levels. The in-house developed Calibre 400 Series of Swiss Made automatics promises a five-day power reserve, anti-magnetism, and a 10-year warranty and 10-year recommended service intervals. Oris can be found globally through a network of dedicated retailers and its own boutiques.

“I am thrilled about our upcoming partnership with Coffee Communications. Its expertise in luxury brand strategies aligns perfectly with Oris's commitment to timeless craftsmanship and precision. Together, we are poised to elevate our brand's narrative throughout the GCC and captivate our audience with compelling stories that resonate with the essence of Oris and our partners within the region,” said Leila Kamali, Region Director International & GM Oris UK Ltd.

Established in 2016, Coffee Communications has excelled in providing bespoke, innovative, and integrated solutions across variindustries including fashion, beauty, hospitality, and lifestyle. Its extensive array of services encompasses strategic consultancy, PR and communications, guest list management, events, production, as well as social media and content creation.

“At Coffee Communications, we believe that content is king. We strive to curate a comprehensive content strategy, ensuring cohesiveness across all communication platforms,” said Natasha Al Fadhli, Founder & CEO of Coffee Communications.“We are excited to collaborate with Oris and work hand in hand to strengthen the brand's identity, boost awareness, and narrate its unique brand story through impeccably curated content that resonates with Oris's target audience.”

By joining forces, Coffee Communications and Oris aim to bring innovative strategies to the forefront, nurturing the brand's growth within the luxury sector. The collaboration envisions a seamless blend of Coffee Communications' strategic prowess and Oris's esteemed heritage in watchmaking.