Nakheel Participates In Ru'ya Careers Redefined 2023 To Empower Emirati Talent

Nakheel, the world-leading real estate master developer, underlined its commitment to supporting the UAE's Emiratisation programme during Ru'ya Careers Redefined 2023 taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 19-21 September.

Ru'ya Careers Redefined 2023 aims to inspire talented Emirati professionals looking to take the next steps in their career. From panel discussions, interactive workshops and opportunities to engage with leading employers, Ru'ya Careers Redefined 2023 is focused specifically on engaging and empowering the Emirati talent of the future.

At the event, Nakheel highlighted its commitment to Emiratisation and recruiting talented professionals, providing an exciting and challenging environment for them to develop their careers further. Nakheel also discussed its Graduate Training Programme aimed at attracting newly graduated Emiratis, whereby graduates are selected from local and international universities and offered a holistic exposure to different business units across Nakheel, until finally deciding upon a career path to follow. Two cohorts of graduates have completed their training under the programme and are now full time Nakheel employees, working across varibusiness units in the company.

Naaman Atallah, Group CEO, Nakheel, said“We are proud to participate in Ru'ya Careers Redefined 2023, supporting the growth of the nation with world class talent, empowering local Emirati talent and fostering a culture which enables them to unlock their potential. Industry platforms such as Ru'ya Careers Redefined 2023 enableto offer rewarding opportunities to attract talented professionals to a become part of Nakheel's journey and future”.

The Nakheel exhibition stand D2-1, located in Hall 2, offers visitors interactive experiences, tapping into their creativity and collaboration skills, as well as showcasing Nakheel's landmark projects. Aspiring candidates will have the opportunity to interact with leaders from across Nakheel's business units, offering them advice and insight into working life and the culture at Nakheel. The exhibition stand also features a private room for more detailed and private career discussions. Additionally, visitors can also learn about Nakheel's onboarding processes, employment engagement and hear from the leadership team via interactive videos and messages.

Ru'ya Careers Redefined 2023 is set to welcome over 15,000 nationals with more than 100 companies exhibiting and more than 30 speakers to inspire and inform the country's young Emirati talent.

About Nakheel ( Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai's vision. Nakheel's waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai's original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel's master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai's citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM's three pillars are: community centricity, customer foand technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel's expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality's project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental's portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.