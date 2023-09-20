Will The US Enter Another War, This One In Armenia?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia's Prime Minister, has decided to align Armenia with the United States, maybe also with NATO.
Accordingly, he has arranged anti-Russian protests in Yerevan, and carried out military exercises with the United States. It is unlikely the Russians will allow him to make deals with Washington.
Armenia, a country with around three million people, is wedged between Azerbaijan,
Türkiye, Iran and Georgia.
While Armenia's historical enemy is
Türkiye, in recent years Armenia has been involved in supporting ethnic and religious Christian Armenians living in Nagorno Karabakh.
Armenia has considerable support in the United States, especially due to the
Armenian genocide
carried out by Türkiye (1894-1896, 1915-1918) that took the lives of 1.5 million Armenians. Almost 400,000 Americans of Armenian descent live in the United States.
Nagorno Karabakh is a landlocked region in the
South Caucasus. During Soviet rule it was territorially part of Azerbaijan but Armenia more and more disputed that status. (Both were Soviet states.)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
