(MENAFN- Asia Times) Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia's Prime Minister, has decided to align Armenia with the United States, maybe also with NATO. Ardingly, he has arranged anti-sian protests in Yerevan, and carried out military exercises with the United States. It is unlikely the sians will allow him to make deals with Washington.
Armenia, auntry with around three million people, is wedged between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran and Gia. While Armenia's historical enemy is Türkiye, in recent years Armenia has been involved in supporting ethnic and religi Christian Armenians living in Nagorno Karabakh.
Armenia hasnsiderable support in the United States, especially due to the Armenian genocide carried out by Türkiye (1894-1896, 1915-1918) that took the lives of 1.5 million Armenians. Almost 400,000 Americans of Armenian descent live in the United States.
Nagorno Karabakh is a landlocked region in the South Cauca. During Soviet rule it was territorially part of Azerbaijan but Armenia more and more disputed that sta. (Both were Soviet states.)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Photo: Wikimediamons
