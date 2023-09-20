India Issues Advisory To Citizens In Canada Amid Diplomatic Sle

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (NNN-PTI) – The Indian government, yesterday, issued an advisory to its citizens in Canada, against travelling to areas which are prone to anti-India activities.
The advisory came, in wake of souring relations between the two countries, after the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada, which the Canadian government blamed on Indian agencies.
Both countries have expelled one diplomat from each other's embassy.
“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” said an official statement, issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs.
It particularly advised Indian students in Canada, to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant given the“deteriorating security environment in Canada.”– NNN-PTI
MENAFN20092023000200011047ID1107109823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.