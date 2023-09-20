Dr. Gary Motykie's 'Motykie Med Spa Barrington' Announces Grand Re-Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Gary Motykie is pleased to announce the grand re-opening of "Motykie Med Spa Barrington" on September 29, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
BARRINGTON , IL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Gary Motykie and his dedicated team are thrilled to announce the grand re-opening of Dr. Motykie's Motykie Med Spa Barrington , a state-of-the-art destination for aesthetic and wellness treatments. The med spa has undergone an extensive transformation to provide clients with an even more luxuriand rejuvenating experience. The event will take place on Friday, September 29th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Located in the heart of downtown Barrington, Illinois, Dr. Motykie's Med Spa has been a leading name in the field of cosmetic and medical aesthetics. The grand reopening marks a new chapter for the medical spa, showcasing its commitment to innovation, top-notch service, and client satisfaction.
Motykie Med Spa Barrington's grand re-opening event will feature:
- Complimentary consultations with Dr. Motykie and Motykie Med Spa Barrington's team of aesthetic specialists
- H'orderves, wine, and champagne
- Exclusive raffles and giveaways
"We are truly excited to welcome patients back to Motykie Med Spa Barrington. Our mission has always been to help our clients look and feel their best, and with this grand reopening, we are taking our commitment to excellence to the next level. Our team is dedicated to providing the latest in aesthetic treatments while prioritizing our clients' well-being. We can't wait to welcome both our loyal clients and newcomers to experience the transformation that our med spa offers."
Motykie Med Spa Barrington is a distinguished medical spa offering a comprehensive range of aesthetic treatments and wellness services. Led by Beverly Hills board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Gary Motykie, the spa is committed to helping clients achieve their desired outcomes through bespoke treatments and personalized care.
