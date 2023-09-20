ET Boys Release Alt Pop“This Is”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Continuing Their Genre Bending ET Boys Style,“This Is Us” Jumps into Alternative Rock This Is Us” reflects on feelings we have for others that never go away. Our songs are feelings shared with our listeners. I hate doing quotes because I prefer that you feel the song as you like.” - Tacboy, Vocalist for ET BoysMIAMI, FL, USA, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- HYPERPOP GENRE BENDING DUO, ET BOYS RELEASE NEW ANIMATED SINGLE,“THIS IS US”
THE NEW ANIMATED LYRIC VIDEO IS AVAILABLE NOW!
ET Boys newest release,“This Is Us'' is out now. Featuring the genre bending Brothers Tacboy and Sharkeyes, The ET Boys represent a new revolution of Hyperpop that boasts a futuristic vibe with a foon animation that's like a manga cel. The word cel refers to the transparent material used to make frames of animation in the production of Japanese Anime shows.
The ET Boys grew up with music from sitar sounds to the deep rhythms of Flamenco. They signed to Indie Label Wake Up! Music Group in June of 2021. Wake Up! Music is dedicated to supporting artists who are creating new music.
“The ET Boys explore sounds and imagery from their youthful memories. Sonically the results offer a retro feel that is a stylistically unique and eclectic rich approach to pop music,” says Pepper Gomez, Founder of Wake Up! Music Group.
The ET Boys released their debut album Forever Night in 2022 and since then the duo has amassed over 2 million streams, and over 2 million views on YouTube. The duo features vocals and lyrics by Tacboy who continues to establish himself as a singer who is able to harness his emotions into vibey catchable lyrics. His older brother, Sharkeyes delivers unique beats and production that showcases their provocative Hyperpop sound.
In speaking of this song, Tacboy says,“This Is Us” reflects on feelings we have for others that never go away. Our songs are feelings shared with our listeners. I hate doing quotes because I prefer that you feel the song as you like.”
Tacboy is currently a signed model for IMG Agency. He pulls double duty as the ET Boys vocalist who can mesmerize and deliver powerful emotional lyrics. Sharkeyes provides all the tracks for Tacboy. Their tunes are distinguished through a variety of influences by harnessing original drum beats and interplaying melodies with emotional heart pounding lyrics.
The ET Boys will release a follow up single to“This is Us” at the end of November and a full EP in January of 2024.
“This Is Us” Newest Release by ET Boys
