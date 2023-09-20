Crown Prince Starts Working Visit To Washington, DC, Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, September 20 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II starts a two-day working visit to Washington, DC, on Thursday
According to a royal court statement, During the visit, His Royal Highness is scheduled to meet members of theadministration, Congress members and committee chairs, as well as think tank representatives and Jordanian entrepreneurs and business people specialised in information technology.
The Crown Prince had concluded his visit to New York after accompanying His Majesty King Abdullah at the meetings of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
MENAFN20092023000117011021ID1107109795
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.