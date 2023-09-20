Isl Interested Inprehensiveoperation With Azerbaijan - FM (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Israel is
interested in the comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan,
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said at the meeting with his
Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on the margins of the
high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in
New York, Trend reports.
The parties expressed their readiness to continue to actively
develop political dialogue at varilevels on all aspects of
bilateral relations of a strategic nature, as well as on
international and regional issues.
It was noted with satisfaction that close cooperation has been
established between the two countries in the fields of economics,
security, tourism, education, trade, high technology and other
areas.
In this context, the successful activities of the Joint
Commission between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the government of the State of Israel were emphasized. Confidence
was expressed that the opening of trade and tourism missions of
Azerbaijan in Israel, as well as the establishment of an embassy,
will contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed Eli Cohen in detail about the
military-political provocations committed by Armenia and emphasized
that the main goal of the anti-terrorist measures taken against
Armenian illegal armed groups in response to these provocations was
to ensure peace and stability in the region, the disarmament of
illegal forces and the dissolution of the separatist regime.
Foreign Minister of the State of Israel Eli Cohen said that his
country is interested in full cooperation with Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of
mutual interest.
