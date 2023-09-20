Azerbaijan Refutes Disinformation Of Armenian Side

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The information
disseminated by the Armenian Defense Ministry about the shelling of
the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction
of the Zod settlement by Azerbaijani Army is completely false,
Trend reports.
“We categorically refute this information,” the Ministry of
Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement.
