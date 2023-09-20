Thursday, 21 September 2023 02:53 GMT

Azerbaijan Refutes Disinformation Of Armenian Side


9/20/2023 7:17:26 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The information disseminated by the Armenian Defense Ministry about the shelling of the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of the Zod settlement by Azerbaijani Army is completely false, Trend reports.

“We categorically refute this information,” the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107109722

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search