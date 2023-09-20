Armed Forces Of Ukraine Decimate More Than 320 Invaders In Tavria Direction

"The Defense Forces keep working in Tavria direction. In general, over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 18 times and fired 830 shots, launched one missile strike and 23 airstrikes," General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, posted on Telegram .

According to him, the artillery units of the Defense Forces of Tavria direction performed 1,232 fire missions.

Over the past day, the enemy lost 325 people (130 killed, 194 wounded, 1 captured).

According to the commander, 48 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, in particular, three tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, seven artillery systems and mortars, 1 MLRS, 14 UAVs, 15 vehicles.

An ammunition depot and another important object of the invaders were also destroyed.