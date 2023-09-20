Zelensky Disses Possible Ukraine-Latin America Summit With President Of Chile

Zelensky thanked Boric for the consistent position of Chile, particularly in the framework of the United Nations General Assembly, on the condemnation of Russian aggression, the President's Office informs.

"Thank you for your position in support of our people, our sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is very important that you support our resolutions at the UN," he said.

The President pointed out Ukraine's determination to deepen cooperation with Latin American countries. In this context, the parties discussed the possibility of organizing a Ukraine-Latin America summit with a view to further rapprochement.

In addition, Zelensky emphasized the importance of Chile's full involvement in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the country's participation in the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

The leaders coordinated further steps to expand Ukraine-Chile cooperation in the international arena.

As reported, the open debate of the UN Security Council on Ukraine takes place on Wednesday, in which President Volodymyr Zelensky participates.

Zelensky is visiting New York on September 18-20. The general debate of the UN General Assembly takes place on September 19-23.

Photo, video: President's Office