Border Guards Eliminate Two Russian Murom-M Systems In Kupyansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Steel Border brigade destroyed two enemy Murom-M video surveillance systems in Kupyansk direction.
"In Kupyansk direction, air reconnaissance fighters of the Steel Border assault brigade hunted down two enemy Murom-M video surveillance systems during the day. Two Russian Murom-M systems flew to pieces and will no longer be able to spy on our soldiers," the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports .
As noted, the Steel Border fighters detected and destroyed seven such systems in August-September alone.
Video: Official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
