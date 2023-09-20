Border Guards Eliminate Two Russian Murom-M Systems In Kupyansk Direction

"In Kupyansk direction, air reconnaissance fighters of the Steel Border assault brigade hunted down two enemy Murom-M video surveillance systems during the day. Two Russian Murom-M systems flew to pieces and will no longer be able to spy on our soldiers," the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports .

As noted, the Steel Border fighters detected and destroyed seven such systems in August-September alone.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine