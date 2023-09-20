Ukrainian Military Destroy Russian Military Base In Crimea Sources

New details of today's attack on the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol have emerged.

According to our SBU sources, the military base was destroyed by missiles that hit the target accurately. It was a joint special operation carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Air Force and the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian generals designated this base as their backup command post so that they would not be reached at the main deployment site.

The strike was launched after the Security Service had verified data that the enemy fleet commanders were indeed in the military unit.

Enemy manpower and expensive military systems located at this base were affected.

As reported, on the morning of September 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian invaders.

