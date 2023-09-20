Sia Withdrawing Warships From Sevastopol Bay - Partns

The Atesh partisan movement reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Our agent conducted reconnaissance of one of the warships' parking areas, located between the small bays of Dokova and Gollandiya. According to our observations, some of the warships have already been withdrawn, and some are being prepared for this," the report said.

After conducting reconnaissance around the parking area, the movement reported that a checkpoint had been set up at the entrance, with civilian residents not allowed to enter the territory of the facility, which has been closed for military purposes since the beginning of the war. There are only warships in the parking lot.

"Russian warships made the only right decision - to leave Sevastopol. We wish all troops to make the same decision. Otherwise, they will not be able to escape," the partisans said.