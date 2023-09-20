Poland Refuses To Call Grain-Related Dispute With Ukraine Trade War

The relevant statement was made by Spokesman for the Government of Poland Piotr Müller in an interview with Rmf24 , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“No, it is a too far-fetched statement. It is worth noting that the embargo that was extended had been in force for several months. So, I guess, no one calls what had been happening in recent months a trade war,” Müller said.

In his opinion, President Zelensky's statement about some European countries“helping set the stage to a Moscow actor”, which he made during his speech at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York, should not be interpreted as that related to Poland.

“The name of our country was not mentioned there. Thus, I would not like to interpret these words that way. From the very beginning, in the conflict caused by Russia, we have behaved in such a way as to save the security of Europe, Ukraine, but also Poland,” Müller noted.

According to Müller, cool words are always needed in such situations. Poland is providing military aid to Ukraine to help defend both countries against Russian aggression.

“But, in economic and agricultural matters, we must protect Polish interests,” Müller stressed.

A reminder that, on September 15, 2023, the European Commission announced that the European Union would not further extend temporary restrictions on Ukraine's grain exports to the five neighboring countries that are all members of the EU.

Meanwhile, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia announced their intention to unilaterally block the import of Ukrainian agricultural products and pulled from grain talks with Ukraine.