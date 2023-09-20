Moro Unveils Mega Project To Rebuild Quake-Hit Cities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Moroannounced Wednesday a USD 11.7 billion-worth project to restore and rebuild buildings and infrastructure damaged by the recent powerful earthquake that the jolted the North African country.
In a statement, the Moroccan Royal Court stated that the project was approved today in a meeting headed by King Mohammed VI and attended by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and several state civilian and military officials.
It pointed out that 4.2 million people would benefit from the project which covers five affected provinces.
The statement expected that the project would be executed in five years.
On 8 September, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck Morocco. According to the official figures, 2,946 people died and 5,674 injured by the quake. (end)
