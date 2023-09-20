The Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged At 5.25 Percent-5.50 Percent, The Highest Level In 22 Years.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TheFederal Reserve keeps interest rate unchanged at 5.25 percent-5.50 percent, the highest level in 22 years.
