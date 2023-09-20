Thursday, 21 September 2023 02:51 GMT

The Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged At 5.25 Percent-5.50 Percent, The Highest Level In 22 Years.


9/20/2023 7:13:36 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TheFederal Reserve keeps interest rate unchanged at 5.25 percent-5.50 percent, the highest level in 22 years.
Newsdesk



MENAFN20092023000071011013ID1107109677

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search