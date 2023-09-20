US Fed Reserve Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- TheFederal Reserve decided Wednesday to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25-5.5 percent as the inflation rate remains high.
In a press statement, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), in charge of policy setting, said recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace.
Job gains have slowed in recent months but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated.
"Thebanking system is sound and resilient. Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation," noted the FOMC.
It added that the extent of these effects remains uncertain and it remains highly attentive to inflation risks.
"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent," reads the FOMC statement.
The Committee said it will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy.
In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.
In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.
In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook.
The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals.
The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.
The Federal Reserve raised rates to a 22-year high in July to the target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. (end)
