J & K To Havenskrit University, LG Promises To Fill Vacant Posts

Addressing the foundation day of J&K Shri Kashi Vidwat Parishad here on Wednesday, Sinha called upon the Parishad, variorganizations and individuals to further strengthen their efforts for the promotion of Sanskrit and ancient values.

In his address, the LG congratulated all the members of the association for their dedicated endeavors to promote ancient values, gloriand rich composite culture, promotion and development of Sanskrit to enrich the knowledge system.

“India has always been considered as a living guide and a vibrant energy field which gave the message of one world, one family and vision to respect all religions, sects and spiritual streams. Ideals of humanism, communal harmony and peace are core of our ancient values,” he said.

The LG said the welfare of the world was the prime objective of our sages, saints and mystics.

“They devoted their entire life to awaken the conscience of the people, foster social reforms and provided a treasure of knowledge in mathematics, chemistry, medicine, literature & arts and enriched the world,” he said.

“Sanskrit is the source of ideals and values of our great civilization and it has the potential to provide solutions to modern-day challenges, such as Atharvaveda's teaching on ecological balance, protecting the environment, living in harmony with nature,” he added.

Sinha further said that ancient India was far ahead in comparison to the rest of the world in technology and research.

“Amrit Kaal is the period of India's cultural renaissance. Entire World is watching us. Every citizen must feel proud to be part of this journey and each one ofhas an equal opportunity to contribute so that our great country can regain its old glory of 'Vishwa Guru',” he said.

Responding to demands projected by the varidignitaries present on the occasion, the LG assured that all the Sanskrit vacant posts will be filled within one year.

“It is being ensured that National Education Policy is implemented in letter and spirit, and Indian Philosophy is taught in every university,” he said.

On the establishment of Sharda University in J&K, the LG called for preparing a feasible and viable roadmap for the University and assured all the necessary support in this endeavour.

Citizens from different walks of life were felicitated on the occasion for their significant contribution in diverse fields.

