Punjab Govt Cracks Whip On Desh Bhagat University

Taking cognizance of the illegal transfer of Kashmiri students pursuing variparamedical courses at DBU in Punjab to an unauthorized college located within the varsity campus, the Department of Medical Education and Research, Government of Punjab in an order has directed the varsity administration to pay Rupees 10 lakh compensation to each student.



“DBU is directed to pay a fine of Rs. 10 lakh to each of the students who have been enrolled over and above the prescribed number of seats to compensate for the trauma and dislocation which the students will have to face,” reads the order, copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer.

Punjab government has also said that legal action will be initiated against the varsity for committing fraud upon the gullible students, thereby ruining their future.



Besides, it has also directed the DBU to continue teaching the students who have been legitimately admitted, as per INC norms, for varinursing courses of the university.

It may be in place to mention that at least 70 students, majority of them from Kashmir, were transferred to Sardar Lal Singh College without their consent.

The paramedical courses at Sardar Lal Singh College, students said, are not recognized by Indian Nursing Council (INC) or Punjab Nurses Registration Council (PNRC) as the college lacks approval of both the regulating bodies.

At least 25 students including 22 girls and 3 boys suffered injuries after the DBU staff together with police used force during their protest against the unilateral move, last week.

Punjab police has also charged Desh Bhagat University administrators including its Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, President and Vice-President for defrauding naïve students.

A formal case FIR No. 135 of 2013 under IPC sections 420, 406, 354 B, 323, 341, 427, 506, 148 and section 149 has been registered against 16 higher-ups

of Desh Bhagat University at Amloh police station on September 16, 2023.

“The DBU will not admit any new student for any nursing course from now onwards, and that a complete list of the 3rd year students of the session 2020-21 who have been affected by the illegal admissions, and need to be shifted to protect their future be provided to the Medical Education Department,” the order reads

“It is also made clear that DBU will have to deposit the fees for the current year, i.e., 3rd year, to the institutions where the students will have to be shifted, as would inevitably be demanded by the respective colleges,” it adds.

