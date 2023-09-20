Southwest Florida-based Niles Garden , the esteemed owner of Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, has generously donated almost $1 million to the CirArts Conservatory.

Garden gifted cirequipment worth a total of $956,582 to the nonprofit organization. The organization focuses on circus-related education and training in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas.

“I'm immensely proud to be able to donate almost $1 million to a cause as worthy as the CirArts Conservatory,” says Garden, speaking from his home in Sarasota County, Florida.

Garden owns several businesses in the greater Sarasota area, such as Downtown Living Inc. and Sarasota Charters.

The philanthropic Floridian also owns Garden Bros. Nuclear Cir. Garden Bros. has entertained families for over a century and is now the largest ciron the planet. The world-class establishment features over 60 performers from across the globe in five rings, each boasting concert-style lighting and amazing special effects.

Meanwhile, the CirArts Conservatory is home to world-class cirperformances. It promotes excellence in cirarts training and champions community-based educational and therapeutic outreach. The nonprofit organization exists in the so-called CirCity of Sarasota, Florida.

Upon sharing news of Garden's recent $1 million philanthropic gesture, the CirArts Conservatory said it was delighted to receive such an incredible donation. They went on to thank the Garden Bros. Nuclear Cirowner on behalf of their board of directors, coaches, staff, students, and volunteers.

The organization's overarching mission is to educate and engage students surrounding cirarts using innovative and unique learning experiences. It's also committed to measurably improving the quality of life of individuals in care while advancing the fascinating legacy of the circus.

Philanthropist Garden's generdonation allows the CirArts Conservatory to keep touching lives by empowering youth to excel via cirtraining. It will also permit the organization to bring humor and light to local nursing home residents and facilitate teaching scientific principles with a cirarts-rooted curriculum to elementary school students.

The CirArts Conservatory educates, engages, and inspires thousands of people of all ages annually. It does so thanks to the ongoing support of Garden Bros. Nuclear Cirowner Garden and other generbenefactors.

You can learn more about the CirArts Conservatory and its work at CircusArts.