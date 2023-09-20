NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiritsu, a pioneer in verifiable computing, is thrilled to announce it has secured $10.2 million in funding, this round has been led by gumi Cryptos Capital, with participation from Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP, Republic Capital, and other investors.

This significant financial backing will accelerate Jiritsu's mission of revolutionizing blockchain solutions. The company's groundbreaking Unlimited Verifiable Compute (UVC) technology offers an easily programmable approach that can be applied virtually to any workflow and generates Proof of Workflow (PoWF), setting a new paradigm in verifiable computing.

"Securing this funding is a significant milestone for Jiritsu," said Jacob Guedalia, CEO of Jiritsu. "It validates our vision and the groundbreaking work we've been doing in the field of verifiable computing. The strong strategic value of our investors, who are leaders in Real-World Assets, further solidifies our position. We've delivered over 4 million PoWF and counting, our UVC technology is setting new industry standards."

Introducing Tomei RWA, Jiritsu's Flagship Product

Alongside this funding news, Jiritsu is proud to unveil Tomei RWA, a revolutionary asset tokenization platform. Built on Jiritsu's UVC and ZK-MPC technologies, Tomei offers unparalleled assurance in asset management through its proprietary attestation system. The platform employs Zero-Knowledge (ZK) attestations for secure and compliant asset onboarding, while also providing granular, permissioned access to data. Tomei's automation further streamlines compliance by minting tokens tied to initial ZK attestations, and its dynamic consenmechanism ensures accurate, on-chain asset valuations.

"In summary, Tomei is a game-changer in the asset management industry," added Jacob Guedalia. "We're excited to leverage the funding to accelerate the development and adoption of both the UVC platform and Tomei RWA."

The Team Behind Jiritsu

The team is led by Jacob Guedalia, a successful serial entrepreneur with 4 exits and 50+Patents. He holds a BA in Physics and Philosophy from YU and a graduate degree in Applied Physics from the Weizmann Institute in Israel. David Guedalia, the Founder & Chief Architect, is a CTO with multiple exits and 50+patents. He holds a Ph.D. in Neural Computation at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Asher Gottesman co-Founder, has more than 20 years of experience in private equity. The team also includes Ph.D.s in Computer Science, Cryptography, Mathematics, and Physics.

Quotes from Investors

gumi Cryptos Capital: "Jiritsu has developed a technology platform for compute verification, an increasingly important Inteinfrastructure," said Miko Matsumura, Managing Partner at gumi Cryptos Capital. "With the launch of Tomei, we feel that the team has identified a killer application for this platform."

Republic Capital: "We are thrilled to invest in this amazing team. We believe Jiritsu will be an important catalyst for the tokenized real-world asset space with its Verifiable Compute technology," said Brian Johnson, Senior Director at Republic Capital.

"RWAs may become one of the best use cases for blockchain," said Yida Gao, Shima Capital's Founder and Managing General Partner. "We are extremely bullish on Jiritsu's ability to accelerate the path towards mass adoption by scaling the asset tokenization sector with their unlimited verified compute technology powered by MPC."

Additional Investors

In addition to gumiCC, Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP and Republic Capital the funding round also includes participation from Comma3, Kestrel, Eterna, Kestrel, Sera Fund, Evernew, Polymorphic, Shima, Tokentus, and other native blockchain funds, further solidifying the strong investor confidence in Jiritsu Network and its innovative solutions.



About Jiritsu

Jiritsu is a leading technology company specializing in decentralized and verifiable computing. Founded in 2020, the company has been at the forefront of computational innovation, developing technologies like Unlimited Verifiable Compute (UVC) and decentralized Zero-Knowledge Multi-Party Compute (ZK-MPC).

About gumi Cryptos Capital

gumi Cryptos Capital (gCC) is a boutique early-stage blockchain-focused venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley. We believe the Intewill become the single largest market in human history, and it will be rebuilt on a foundation of new protocols that protect and coordinate the transfer of digital assets, resources, and intellectual property, generate consensus, incentivize network participants, and decentralize ownership. Since 2018, we have been among the earliest supporters of the founders of successful projects like OpenSea, Yield Guild Games, 1inch, Hashflow, Qredo, Agoric, and Lit Protocol. We add value by leveraging our entrepreneurial experience and global networks.

SOURCE Jiritsu