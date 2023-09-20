He Of Incion Shines Spotlight On Health Equity And Incion At CBC ALC 2023

In an era where health disparities and social inequities are increasingly in focus, the House of Inclusion offers a unique platform for dialogue and action. This one-of-a-kind event merges thoughtful discussions and informative panels to explore solutions to the pressing issues of our time.

Key Highlights of the House of Inclusion at CBC ALC 2023:



Inspiring Panels and Discussions: Thought leaders, experts, and activists will convene for dynamic panel discussions, tackling critical topics such as health equity, diversity, and inclusion. These discussions will provide actionable insights for attendees.



Impact-Driven Organizations: Leading organizations dedicated to addressing health disparities and promoting inclusion will showcase the work they are doing to impact change.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with these organizations and learn about their impactful initiatives.



Networking Opportunities: The House of Inclusion will create a conducive environment for networking and building meaningful connections. Attendees will have the chance to connect with like-minded individuals and organizations that are passionate about driving positive change.

Entertainment and Celebration: Amidst the discussions and learning interactions, the House of Inclusion promises an enjoyable experience. Attendees can expect lively entertainment and a celebratory atmosphere.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 22nd

Location: The Longview Art Gallery, 1234 9th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

Time: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm ET

Partner Organizations:

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

The African American TobaControl Leadership Council

American Lung Association

The American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

American Heart Association

Truth Initiative

Icon Talks

"The House of Inclusion is a celebration of diversity and a platform for driving meaningful change," said Kelli Coleman, President of Manchester Park by The Burns Brothers. "We believe by bringing together organizations and individuals committed to addressing health inequities and fostering inclusion, we can create a brighter, more equitable future for all."

Joinat the House of Inclusion during CBC ALC 2023 and be part of a transformative conversation. Together, we can build a more inclusive world where everyone has access to equitable healthcare and opportunities.

About the House of Inclusion

The House of Inclusion is a groundbreaking event that unites visionary organizations dedicated to addressing health inequities and fostering inclusion. Through inspiring discussions, informative panels, and vibrant networking opportunities, the House of Inclusion seeks to drive positive change and promote a more equitable society.

