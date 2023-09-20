Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend Of $1.20 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 25, 2023.
Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting. Visit
thecloroxcompany
to learn more.
